Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 46,461 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 509.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $236.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.18.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

