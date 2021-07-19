Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.84. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

