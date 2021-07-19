Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $175,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Fastly by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fastly by 11,538.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

