Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 54.6% in June

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.08. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

