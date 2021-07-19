$260.67 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report $260.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the highest is $272.30 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.44. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $968,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after buying an additional 198,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

