Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $130.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $523.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $537.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewAge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewAge by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 215,293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 505,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.