LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $72.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $942,034.79. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,316. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

