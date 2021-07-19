CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $2.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CESDF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,754. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

