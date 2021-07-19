8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0228

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $231,301.98 and approximately $237,728.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00099069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00147978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,598.76 or 0.99867253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “8PAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.