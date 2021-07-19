Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,213 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,213 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.54. 119,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,506,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

