Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Tops $9.67 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $490.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

