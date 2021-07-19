Transcodium (TNS) Hits Market Capitalization of $114,026.06

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $114,026.06 and $43.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.25 or 0.00767196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

