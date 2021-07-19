ZIMBOCASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $25,214.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

