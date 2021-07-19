DeHive Market Capitalization Hits $397,403.81 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. DeHive has a total market cap of $397,403.81 and $648,472.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00147642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,655.20 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,772 coins and its circulating supply is 756,117 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

