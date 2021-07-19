HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Capitalization of $114,660.57

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $114,660.57 and $7,386.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.25 or 0.00767196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.