Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 5,000 Shares

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.94 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Capri by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

