SmileyCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $460,789.07 and $22.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

