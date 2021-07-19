Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.85 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $85.85 million and $8.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

