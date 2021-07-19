IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.76 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

