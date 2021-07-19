IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 159,583 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3,210.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

