Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,620.12 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,659.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

