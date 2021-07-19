Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 56,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

