Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.51. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,976 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

