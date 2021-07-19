Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Up 37.7% in June

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 31.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $454.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

BGFV has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,297.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,136 shares of company stock worth $3,513,817 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

