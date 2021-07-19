Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Stellantis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $17.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

