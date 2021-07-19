Point72 Europe London LLP Decreases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up about 4.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.