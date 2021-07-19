General Equity Holdings LP Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. Oscar Health makes up 5.6% of General Equity Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. General Equity Holdings LP owned 0.17% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

