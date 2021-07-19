Diameter Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 118,297 Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $10.15 on Monday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

