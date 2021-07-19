Diameter Capital Partners LP Purchases New Stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

