Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.45.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
