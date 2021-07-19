Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.