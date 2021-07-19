NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.64. 76,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.19. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.19 and a beta of 1.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Insiders sold a total of 9,809 shares of company stock worth $381,322 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.