Port Capital LLC Acquires 450 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,156,000 after acquiring an additional 251,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.44 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00. Insiders have sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

