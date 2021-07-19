Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 544,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTOCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $5,934,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

DTOCU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

