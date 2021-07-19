Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,645 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,647,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

