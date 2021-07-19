D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 1,300,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.