Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 230,322 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1,301.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,322 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 24.2% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,822,000 after acquiring an additional 387,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

