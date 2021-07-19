Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 240.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $1,413,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $7,454,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 128.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,252,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $14.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $601.79. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,259. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.83 and a 12 month high of $653.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $598.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

