Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2,189.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,111 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,901. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $132.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

