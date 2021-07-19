Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.78. 1,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,346. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.