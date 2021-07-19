Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $30.31 Million Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.74% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $30,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $660,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $552.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

