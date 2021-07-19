Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $193,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 73.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 58.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 572,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 312,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $115.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.