Infusive Asset Management Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

