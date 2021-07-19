Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.26 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

