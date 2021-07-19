Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,689 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $293.92 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $295.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,081 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

