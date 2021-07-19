Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.