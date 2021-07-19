Cooper Financial Group Sells 7,096 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.97 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

