Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 84,092 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.