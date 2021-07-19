Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $667.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $590.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.13 and a 1-year high of $670.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

