Cooper Financial Group Has $14.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

