One Fin Capital Management LP Has $10.56 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

One Fin Capital Management LP decreased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Welbilt accounts for about 4.1% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $18,848,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

